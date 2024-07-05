x

McAllen Community Sends Shaine Casas's Mother to Paris

5 hours 13 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2024 Jul 4, 2024 July 04, 2024 9:08 PM July 04, 2024 in Sports

MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The McAllen Community rallied behind Shaine Casas's mother Monica, as they raised the funds to send her to France.

She'll get to watch her son fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian as he prepares to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

