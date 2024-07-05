McAllen Community Sends Shaine Casas's Mother to Paris
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The McAllen Community rallied behind Shaine Casas's mother Monica, as they raised the funds to send her to France.
She'll get to watch her son fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian as he prepares to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
