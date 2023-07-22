McAllen firefighters undergoing heat safety training
The McAllen Fire Department is ensuring its members are safe as they answer calls in the heat.
“At the academy, they just learn the very basics on search and rescue, mainly for civilians,” McAllen Fire Department Lt. Eric Ramirez said. “We've started this year and we're trying to get training every month to get through a certain evolution so that we're ready."
McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria said the numbers of firefighters dying in the line of duty is growing, and he hopes this training will keep his team from becoming part of that statistic.
