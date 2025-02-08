x

McAllen High and Brownsville Lopez remain undefeated in district with Friday night wins

McAllen High and Brownsville Lopez remain undefeated in district with Friday night wins
3 hours 9 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 11:11 PM February 07, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the Brownsville Lopez vs. Donna and McAllen High vs. PSJA North boys soccer games.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days