McAllen High Mariachi Oro earns medal of distinction award

The McAllen High Mariachi Oro is one of only ten programs in the country that earned a Medal of Distinction Maestro award.

Two students in the program also earned accolades of their own. Austin Rosalez and Andrew Treviño made the 2021 TMEA All-State Ensemble, each holding the highest chair or ranking for their respective instruments.

“It’s a lot of individual practicing. It’s not so much here in class, because we really have to focus on other stuff here, so at home, we go home and practice for hours, I could say,” said Rosalez, a vihuela player. “I practice at least two hours a day.”

“Only one person can say that they’re the first in the state for anything, so it’s cool just to be able to say that,” Treviño said, a violinist.

After they graduate, they each plan to pursue music in college.

In January, the entire McAllen High Mariachi Oro will be competing at the UIL region mariachi contest.