McAllen High School mariachi group featured in 'Shazam' movie promo

McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro group was tapped by Warner Bros. Pictures to help promote the new Shazam movie.

"This kind of stuff really never happens that much, I mean, we have a lot of opportunities, but like with the movie, personally that's never happened to me ever," McAllen High School junior Andrew Trevino said.

Treviño proudly wore his Shazam shirt as he practiced the song "El Relampago" with the rest of the Mariachi Oro group. That's the song that got the attention of Warner Bros. Pictures.

"El Relampago" is Spanish for "The Lightning," which is significant to the new movie Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

"I was very excited, I was kind of nervous too because I didn't know how the process was going to be, and I've never done that before, but it was pretty cool," Andrew said.

Mariachi Oro filmed the social media promo at Cine el Rey right before Spring Break.

"So, they had us get in regular clothes, say the word Shazam, kind of like in the movie, and then we appear in our mariachi trajes ready to play Relampago," Andrew said.

"We were all on the stage and how we usually play in two rows in the stage, and he was just there with his iPhone, and we were all looking at each other like that's kind of crazy how you're able to shoot all of this and have it come out the way it came out," McAllen High School sophomore Ezra Cavazos said.

Cavazos is a violinist with Mariachi Oro. She says filming the movie promo is an experience the team will never forget, especially because the group is the only high school mariachi band that was chosen.

Three college mariachi groups were the other bands selected.

"This opportunity with Warner Bros., we're very blessed and humbled for the opportunity to do something like this at this level, a big production. It means a lot for our program to be put in the spotlight because the kids work very hard," Mariachi Director Alex Trevino said.

Warner Bro. Pictures gifted each student with movie tickets and t-shirts. They also made a donation to the McAllen High School mariachi program to use for scholarships and summer camp. They told the group they will keep them in mind for future projects.

"The experience we had was definitely a good experience for us to experience together, and it opens the door for many other opportunities to come for us," Cavazos said.