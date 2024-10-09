McAllen High takes down Nikki Rowe in district volleyball battle

McAllen High took down Nikki Rowe in four sets on Tuesday night.

It was a bounce back win for the Lady Bulldogs after dropping a five-set battle with Sharyland on Saturday.

The victory allows them to keep pace with Sharyland as they seek at least a share of the district title.

Nikki Rowe drops to 4-7 in district and the team has an uphill climb to catch McAllen Memorial or Sharyland Pioneer for a playoff spot.