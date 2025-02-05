McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
Highlights from McAllen High's win over PSJA Memorial.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan celebrates opening of new fire station
-
Harlingen CISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
-
UTRGV professor discusses potential tariff impacts
-
Brownsville man speaks out after father killed in IED blast in Tamaulipas
-
TSTC adding plumbing and pipefitting program to Harlingen campus
Sports Video
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
-
Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs
-
First-look at UTRGV's football schedule for the 2025 season
-
Palmview Lady Lobos secure back-to-back district titles
-
Vipers get revenge with win against Cleveland Charge