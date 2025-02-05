x

McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district

McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
3 hours 26 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 11:58 PM February 04, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from McAllen High's win over PSJA Memorial.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days