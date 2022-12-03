x

McAllen Holiday Parade 2022

4 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, December 03 2022 Dec 3, 2022 December 03, 2022 5:10 PM December 03, 2022 in News - Local

Watch the McAllen Holiday Parade 2022 from the comfort of your home!

Can’t see the video? The parade is also being livestreamed on KRGV’s Facebook page and on the KRGV Azteca Valle's Facebook page.

