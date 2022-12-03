McAllen Holiday Parade 2022
Watch the McAllen Holiday Parade 2022 from the comfort of your home!
Can’t see the video? The parade is also being livestreamed on KRGV’s Facebook page and on the KRGV Azteca Valle's Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Alton police launches new program to provide welfare checks over the phone
-
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning
-
Consumer Reports: PFAS chemicals are found in school uniforms
-
Body camera footage raises more questions after San Juan police officer kills...
-
Mission Animal Shelter holding free adoption event