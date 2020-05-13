McAllen hotel sets health safety protocols for guests, employees amid pandemic

Hotels are making necessary changes to keep their doors open to the public.

At the Radisson Hotel in McAllen, employees conduct deep cleanings once guests check out, sanitize key cards and are even using plexiglass at the front desk.

All visitors are required to wear face coverings before entering to help prevent the spread of germs. Also some parts of the hotel is closed, such as the dining area, bar and conference rooms.

New rules are also set for elevator use.

