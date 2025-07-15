McAllen ISD holds first day of 'fill the bus' campaign

Monday marked the first day of McAllen ISD’s fill the bus campaign.

As part of the Fill the Bus for Kerr County campaign, the school district is accepting donations of dry goods, toiletries, emergency and cleaning supplies. The donations will be sent to those suffering from the July 4 floods in Central Texas.

One woman who stopped by the event on Monday said her daughter bought blankets, towels, toiletries and cleaning products with her own school supply money to be donated.

The school district is collecting supplies through Wednesday, July 16.

Items can be dropped off through 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McAllen ISD Central Office at 2000 N. 23rd St.

Donations being made from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. can be dropped off at the Dairy Queen locations at 4101 N. 23rd St. and 800 E. Hwy 83.

They can also be dropped off at the Schlotzky’s at 2300 W. Nolana Ave.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.