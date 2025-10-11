McAllen ISD lowers property tax rate

People who live in McAllen will get a small bit of relief next year after McAllen ISD board members voted recently to reduce the property tax rate for the second year in a row.

The tax rate was reduced by a little more than six pennies, doubling the state requirement. Homeowners will now pay 93 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“We were able to work also an additional three pennies here in McAllen ISD due to some debt service that we have been paying off ahead of time,” district superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

According to Gutierrez, the tax rate decrease will put money back into the pockets of local families.

“There will be a savings of about $200 or more based on the average household here in McAllen ISD,” Gutierrez said. “Of course, if the house value is even more, there could be a greater savings than that."

A news release from the district said that the tax rate has decreased by nearly seven cents in two years. The tax rate was over $1 in the 2023-2024 school year before the decrease started.

With the cost of everything going up — from food to fuel — a few hundred dollars in savings can go a long way, especially as the holidays approach.

While the tax cut helps homeowners, the district says it won't affect programs, services, or staffing

“We have better planning. We've been very fiscally responsible and we've been planning our budget every year,” Gutierrez said. “I think everybody in any community would want their taxes to be lowered, and so we're doing our part.”

The new tax rate goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

