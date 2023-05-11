x

McAllen Memorial Golf Driving their way to State

By: Bella Michaels

MCALLEN, TEXAS — the McAllen Memorial golf team finished second at the Region IV-5A golf tournament— putting their way to the top and qualifying for state for the first time in 21 years.

They’re spending these weeks preparing for the state championship tournament in Georgetown on May 22-23.

Watch the video above for the full story.

