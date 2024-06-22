x

McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics

5 hours 42 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2024 Jun 21, 2024 June 21, 2024 7:37 PM June 21, 2024 in Sports

McAllen is sending one of their own to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, Shaine Cases secured a spot on Team USA in the Men’s 200-meter individual medley.

Casas, a McAllen High School graduate, is an 11-time world championship medalist and a three-time NCAA DI champion.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

