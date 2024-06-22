McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics
McAllen is sending one of their own to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Shaine Casas is officially going to his FIRST Olympic Games! #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/8sRrQtGtHv— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 22, 2024
On Friday, Shaine Cases secured a spot on Team USA in the Men’s 200-meter individual medley.
Casas, a McAllen High School graduate, is an 11-time world championship medalist and a three-time NCAA DI champion.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
