McAllen police search for female theft suspect

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a theft suspect who is accused of stealing from a jewelry store.

Police say 40-year-old Viridiana Mabeth Romo Flores entered a jewelry store, located at the 500 block of west Expressway 83, on July 8, and walked out with a piece of jewelry without paying for it.

A warrant has been issued for Flores. She is described as 5'5, about 180 pounds and hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.