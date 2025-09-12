McAllen police search for persons of interest in robbery investigation

McAllen police are searching for the two individuals above in connection with a robbery investigation. (Photos courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in connection with a robbery investigation.

McAllen police received a report of a burglary on September 10 at the 5900 block of Swallow Avenue, according to a news release.

The news release said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when two men approached him and demanded his property. The victim was assaulted during the robbery and various person items were taken.

Surveillance video caught the suspects as they fled on foot, according to the news release.

The news release said one individual appears in a dark cap, white shirt, medium complexion, dark pants, has goatee-style facial hair and has visible tattoos on his right arm.

The second individual appears with a light complexion, white shirt with logo, dark shorts and has a visible tattoo on his left hand, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.