McAllen police search for suspected ring leader in multiple vehicle thefts

The McAllen Police Department is searching for the suspected ring leader in multiple stolen vehicles.

Police said a McAllen Municipal Court magistrate determined probable cause to issue multiple warrants for 28-year-old Luis Alberto Torres, also known as Beto, for five counts of theft and one count of engaging in criminal activity.

According to police, Torres is suspected of taking part in the theft of several vehicles throughout the month of January 2025. The vehicles include a 2021 GMC Sierra AT4, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, a 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 2500 and a 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 2500.

Torres is described as approximately 5'6 in height, approximately 155 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Matamoros, Tamaulipas Mexico.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.