McAllen police search for theft suspects
McAllen police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from a business.
According to a news release, the theft happened on July 19 at a business located at the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.
Anyone with any information can contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
