McAllen police search for theft suspects

5 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 11:29 AM August 01, 2025 in News - Local

McAllen police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from a business.

According to a news release, the theft happened on July 19 at a business located at the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.

Anyone with any information can contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

