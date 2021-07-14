McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of terroristic threat
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Edel Martin Gonzalez Jr., 32, has a warrant of arrest on the charges of terroristic threat and retaliation.
According to a press release issued by the McAllen Police Department, the warrant was issued after officers with the department responded to the 300 block of N. 40th street in reference to a disturbance on Saturday, July 3.
The press release did not give further details of the incident.
Gonzalez Jr. is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes weighing approximately 175 pounds and 5’6” in height.
Those with information on Gonzalez Jr.’s whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
