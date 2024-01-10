McAllen respite center seeing increase in migrants coming into the shelter

The number of migrants being helped by the McAllen humanitarian respite center this year are trending higher than last year’s amount so far.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel said over 107,000 migrants were helped by the charity’s respite center in McAllen in 2023.

Pimentel said so far in 2024, they’ve helped more than 1,400 migrants.

It’s an increase of more than 300 migrants from this time last year, Pimentel said.

“For the most part, the numbers at the beginning of the year have been maybe higher — and then toward the end of the year it definitely went up very much — but it varies,” Pimentel said. “This is what we want – to make sure they are safe and cared for properly, to restore their dignity."

The migrants who get help at the respite center have all been processed and cleared by Border Patrol.