McAllen responds to DOT cutting Mexican flight carriers

The city of McAllen is responding to the Department of Transportation cutting Aeromexico flights out of the McAllen International Airport.

The city says they're in touch with congressional lawmakers about the decision.

It remains business as usual despite the Department of Transportation's notice. Aeromexico flight 2782 arrived Thursday afternoon and flight 2783 departed on time. There were also no flight disruptions on Wednesday either.

DOT first announced it would cut flights from 13 Mexican carriers into the United States on Tuesday.

The cancellation affects Aeromexico flights between McAllen International Airport and the Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City.

DOT says its decision was because of Mexico illegally canceling and freezing U.S. carrier flights for three years.

Channel 5 News reached out to DOT for clarification and why flights were still operating despite Tuesday's notice. We have yet to hear back.

In a statement, the city of McAllen said they are "actively working with its federal congressional leaders to safeguard the direct air connection between McAllen International Airport and Mexico City."

The city says they hope the transportation department and its counterpart in Mexico can restore full network connectivity.

For now, all flights remain on schedule, including Aeromexico's route to Mexico City. The city says anyone with travel questions should contact their airline directly.