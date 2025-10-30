DOT secretary cuts Aeromexico flight route in McAllen as part of Mexico crackdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has cut 13 routes by Mexican carriers into the United States, including Aeromexico out of McAllen.

Duffy gave the order on Tuesday, which also includes service to Felipe Angeles International Airport. The order is due to Mexico "illegally" cancelling and freezing U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequence, according to a news release. Yet, Mexico has been adding new routes and services between Mexico City International Airport Benito Juárez and the United States.

The news release said the order also freezes any growth of Mexican flight carriers' combination services between the U.S. and Benito Juárez International Airport.

Flights that have been disapproved include:

- Aeromexico service between Mexico City International Airport Benito Juárez and San Juan, Puerto Rico

- Volaris service between Mexico City International Airport Benito Juárez and Newark

- Viva Aerobus’s proposed services between Felipe Ángeles International Airport, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport and Orlando International Airport

- Aeromexico’s current services between Felipe Ángeles International Airport and Houston and McAllen

"Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable. No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions," Duffy said in the news release.

The news release said Duffy sent notice to Mexico for its disregard of the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement, and its anti-competitive behavior.

"Mexico has promised to level the playing field but remains unwilling to address the United States’ concerns," the news release said.

According to the news release, Mexico has not been compliant with the agreement since 2022 when it abruptly rescinded U.S. passenger flight carriers' slots and forced U.S. all-cargo carriers to relocate operations.

Mexico also claimed its actions were temporary to allow for construction to alleviate congestion at Benito Juárez International Airport "that has yet to materialize three years later," the news release said.

"The Department understands that the government of Mexico’s continued non-compliance may impact travel plans for American citizens. Passengers should contact their carrier for specific re-accommodation information," the news release said.

Duffy is also proposing prohibiting Mexican passenger airlines from transporting belly cargo between MEX and the U.S., according to the news release. The action would take place 108 business days after being finalized.

The news release said Duffy and President Donald Trump are looking at multiple other countries that are "disregarding the terms of our air transport agreements."