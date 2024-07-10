McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College today. Leon played on the Warriors varsity baseball team for all four years of high school, where he was a third baseman and pitcher. Watch the video above for more:
