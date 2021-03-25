McAllen Taking Steps to Keep Attracting Winter Texans to Valley

MCALLEN – Every year thousands of Winter Texans make the journey to the Rio Grande Valley to escape freezing temperatures in their homes states.

However, with the U.S.-Mexico border constantly in national headlines, safety and reservations about whether or not to come back start to surface.

Making sure the Valley continues to be an attractive spot to spend the winter is vital for the area economy.

McAllen Director of Business Development Rebeca Olaguibel says the city is constantly hosting events such as the Winter Texan Expo and the McAllen Marathon to continue to attract more people.

They encourage everyone to check out their Explore McAllen website for more events and things to do.

