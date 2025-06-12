McAllen teen court program now accepting applications

The McAllen Municipal Court’s Teen Court Program has opened applications for teens to volunteer as teen attorneys and jurors, according to a news release.

Applications for the program will accept beginning in July through December. The program allows teen offenders to get rid of citations in a court of their peers, according to the news release.

The news release said instead of conviction and fees, teen offenders are represented by teen attorney's and their case is tried by teen jurors. As long as the offender completes the community service and requirements set by the teen jury, their charge is dismissed, and no fines are assessed against them.

Teens 14 years and older are eligible to apply. They will serve as jurors, prosecutors and defense attorney's on class C misdemeanor offenses, according to the news release.

Those selected will be required to attend one of two Teen Law School trainings in December, according to the news release. The trainings will teach them the requirements of the program, and they will also be taught advocacy skills by trial attorneys.

To apply for the program, click here. You can also contact Teen Court Coordinator Adriana Flores at 956-681-2900 or via email at aflores@mcallen.net.