McAllen waives building permits for flood-related home repairs

KRGV file photo

In response to recent flooding, the city of McAllen will waive building permit requirements for home repairs caused by flood damage, according to a news release.

This waiver will be in effect for a grace period of 90 days to allow homeowners enough time to file insurance claims and begin necessary repairs, the Sunday news release stated.

“This measure is intended to help residents recover more quickly from the effects of the storm,” the release added.

According to the release, the waiver only applies to repairs related to flood damage. All other types of construction projects are still required to have the necessary permits.

“Our priority is to assist our residents in recovering as quickly as possible,” McAllen City Manager Isaac J. Tawil stated in the news release. “By waiving these fees for flood-related repairs, we hope to ease the burden for those affected.”

Residents are encouraged to contact the city of McAllen’s Permits and Inspections Department for guidance on qualifying repairs and to ensure compliance with local building codes.

The city of McAllen also said in a separate news release that the McAllen Public Works Department is actively collecting the debris and brush caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

City officials also urge all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.