Meadow Gold Hawaii milk company to continue under new owner

Honolulu (AP) - Hawaii’s largest milk processor is expected to continue operating after its pending purchase by a California real estate investment firm. The parent company of Meadow Gold Hawaii announced it reached an agreement in principal for the sale to Industrial Realty Group LLC. Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty is expected to take over the company as an ongoing business from Dean Foods Co. A purchase price was not disclosed by Dallas-based Dean Foods, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in November. The sale is subject to approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. The deal includes facilities in Honolulu and Hilo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.