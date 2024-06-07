Medical Breakthroughs: Man overcomes fatty liver disease

One man’s post-retirement plans were cut short when doctors told him he had end stage liver disease.

“And I said, 'I have what?!’" Myers said.

There are two types of fatty liver disease: NAFLD, now called SLD, shows signs of fat in the liver. But if you also have inflammation and liver cell damage, that’s referred to as MASLD.

Myers was enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Cincinnati for a new drug to treat MASLD.

“While I was finished with the trial, I had my last liver biopsy,” Myers said.

That's when doctors discovered a malignant tumor, which was treated by proton radiation therapy. But then, another tumor popped up.

“We gave him two intravenous medications,” Hematologist Oncologist at University of Cincinnati Cancer Center Adam Rojan, MD, said. “One is a targeted drug that works is by disrupting the blood supply to the cancer. The other is a form of immunotherapy where we try to stimulate his immune system to fight his cancer.”

Neither option worked.

A transplant was Myers’ last resort. With just weeks to live, a deceased donor liver was found.

Now, two years and three clinical trials later, Myers has a new liver, is completely cancer-free, and is back in business.

Liver disease is often called the silent disease because people can live for years without symptoms.

Watch the video above for the full story.