Medical Breakthroughs: Using genetic testing to improve treatment outcomes

A simple blood draw or saliva sample can identify opportunities for prevention, single out the best clinical trials, and improve treatment outcomes.

This type of genetic testing can cost hundreds of dollars, and is sometimes not covered by insurance.

“We actually recognize that it's going to be the most cost-effective care as well,” Stephen Gruber, chair of the Center for Precision Medicine at City of Hope, said.

City of Hope is one of the first cancer centers in the world to offer free genetic testing to every single patient, and possibly their immediate families.

“Someone I recently spoke to was identified to have a genetic change that increased her risk for breast and ovarian cancer, and we got those results in just before she was about to start chemotherapy,” City of Hope genetic counselor manager Bita Nehoray said. “It actually changed things for her, and we were able to offer her a more appropriate and better line of therapy."

The panel tests 189 genes related to the risk of cancer and other inherited diseases.

“It's been a tremendous game changer, as it relates to prevention in families, but also in really personalizing the most appropriate treatment plan,” Nehoray said.

Taking part in the genetic testing is completely free to the patients. City of Hope will soon begin offering the inspire study testing nationwide in their locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Phoenix.

