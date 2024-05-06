Medical Breakthroughs: Ways to treat peanut allergies

There are a lot of people who are living with a peanut allergy, and over the past 20 years the rate of people being diagnosed has tripled.

There are several breakthroughs when it comes to helping people with these allergies stay safe, maybe even one day, be able to eat whatever they like without the fear of an allergic reaction.

Five-year-old Kaleb Billeter somewhat of a Lego expert, not much worries him, but his mother, Elizabeth Billeter, on the other hand, is a different story.

"When Kaleb was six months old, he broke out into hives all over his chest, torso, face," Elizabeth said.

The hives were the first sign of a dangerous peanut allergy.

"I had bumps all over my face," Kaleb said.

Kaleb was treated with a peanut patch.

He wore it every day for several months, and they hope, in the end, it will help him tolerate a small amount of peanuts without having a reaction.

Another treatment being used is Oral Immunotherapy; think of it as micro-dosing peanuts.

"The kids eat that peanut flour in small, increasing amounts to try to retrain their immune system and make them less reactive," Pediatric Allergist Edwin Kim said.

Now, researchers are working with a toothpaste that could one day help prevent severe allergic reactions by triggering the immune cells in our mouths.

"Maybe if we take the peanut and then put it in a form of toothpaste that coats the whole inner side of the mouth, we can take advantage of those immune cells, get the benefit that we want," Kim said.

When people brush their teeth, the peanut protein gets absorbed into their mouth.

None of the participants experienced any reaction, no trouble breathing, swelling of the throat, pale skin, blue lips, fainting or dizziness.

Although it won't cure the allergy, it will make the body's response less life-threatening.

Kim also found that putting a small amount of liquid peanut extract under the tongue desensitized young children to their peanut allergy.

By the end of that trial, 80 percent of toddlers could tolerate 15 peanuts without any symptoms.