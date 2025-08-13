Mercedes ISD begins new school year under consolidation plan

A lot of big changes are happening at school district's around the Rio Grande Valley.

At Mercedes Independent School District, some students are starting at a new school because of the district's consolidation plan.

Students are returning to newly consolidated campuses as part of a district effort to improve learning and efficiency.

Beginning Wednesday, Mercedes ISD officially shifts from having 10 schools to only eight.

The biggest change is Harrell and Chacon middle schools will now be a single school under Chacon Middle School.

At the elementary level, Harrell Elementary is being repurposed to support new district wide programs as part of a broader push to optimize resources.

District leaders say a decline in student enrollment over the past few years led to the change.

They can now focus on using their funding to improve education for their students, instead of stretching themselves thin to pay for maintenance costs for buildings they don't need.

"The decrease in enrollment really calls for us to look at, you know, are we maximizing and using the funding that we do have in the most efficient and effective manner and so going into consolidation allowed us to consolidate those resources as well to be able to better meet our needs of our students," Mercedes ISD Interim-Superintendent Alyssa Noyola said. "And better meet the academic means but also even the extracurricular needs of our students."

Along with the consolidation came new bus routes, changes to staffing, and safety planning, making sure everything is in place for a smooth first day.

The district is also working closely with Mercedes police, who will be present at all campuses as students make their way back.

While these changes come with adjustments, district leaders say the focus remains the same, creating the best possible environment for students to learn and grow.