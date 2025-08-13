Mercedes ISD focusing on early literacy and STEM courses

Mercedes Independent School District is one of the two Rio Grande Valley school district's welcoming students back to campus on Wednesday.

This year, the school district is looking to focus more on STEM opportunities for students. As they return to class, they'll find new programs and priorities focused on preparing them for the future.

Mercedes ISD is expanding its academic focus on early literacy and STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

District leaders say these areas are key to getting students engaged early and building a strong foundation from Pre-K through high school.

"When we think about our students, you may be aware we've had some consolidations this year, so the focus is how do we incorporate more of STEM into our instructional curriculum? So that's been a big piece really, focusing on reading as a priority, particularly in our early childhood grades. We know that if our children begin strong, they end strong, and so those two pieces have been a critical part of the work that we're doing to prepare for this school year," Mercedes ISD Interim-Superintendent Alyssa Noyola said.

STEM is becoming a bigger focus in classrooms across Mercedes ISD, with an emphasis on building those skills into the existing curriculum.

District leaders say early literacy and science education are two key priorities this year, especially after campus consolidations.

So from revamped lesson plans to reimagined classrooms, Mercedes ISD is heading into the new school year with a strong academic focus.