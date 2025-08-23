Mercedes police investigate elderly couple found dead inside garage

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly couple who were found dead inside their vehicle at their home on 10th Street and Rio Rico Road.

The couple were identified as 77-year-old Rosalinda Garcia and 68-year-old Joel Garcia. Police received a call about their deaths at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Lt. Jesus Rodriguez, the bodies were found holding hands and in a state of decomposition. Police suspect the vehicle may have been on and carbon monoxide was involved in their deaths. When police arrived at the home, the vehicle was off.

Rodriguez said Rosalinda is a provider for a family member, and her sister was concerned when she didn't show up to the family member's home. The sister went to the couple's home, where she found them dead inside the garage.

Narcotics were also found with the bodies, according to Rodriguez. There were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy on the bodies has been ordered and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.