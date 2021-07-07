Mercedes resident concerned about flooding in neighborhood
Heavy rains are expected to continue across the Valley on Wednesday, causing concern for residents in flood-prone areas.
Mercedes resident Brenda Vazquez’s street, Pedro Martinez off FM 491, was completely submerged in water on Tuesday, trapping her in her home.
The floodwater on her street was so high, Channel 5 News crews were unable to reach her.
WEATHER-RELATED COVERAGE:
- July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV remains in effect until Thursday afternoon
- LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
- Map: Road closures due to flooding in the Rio Grande Valley
The single mother says every time it pours, her anxiety increases due to possible flooding.
As forecasters say, more rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, causing more concern for Valley families everywhere, especially in high flood areas like Mercedes.
Director of Patient Transporting Services of The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation Rene Peres says if you’re trapped inside your home, there are some things you should keep in mind.
“Make sure [there are] no dangers, particularly anything with electrical,” he said. “Because the electricity, the electrocutions is typical what is going to get folks.”
Perez also says avoid walking in floodwater is possible, or you could risk contracting a bacterial infection.
More News
News Video
-
Preparations underway for second causeway
-
DACA applications rise locally as pandemic causes process delays, local nonprofit says
-
Gov. Abbott issues new directives aimed at safeguarding Texas power grid
-
Mercedes resident concerned about flooding in neighborhood
-
Biden admin announces effort to return deported veterans