LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
MERCEDES
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will be distributing free sandbags in Mercedes on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Distribution may close earlier, depending on the weather conditions.
The drive-thru pickup will take place at Sunrise Hill Park at Mile 11 N & Mile 1 1/2.
There's a limit of six sandbags per vehicle.
For more information, call 956-968-8733.
MISSION
The city of Mission will have sandbags available for residents on Tuesday, July 6 from noon through 7 p.m.
For the rest of the week, the self-serve station for sandbags will be open from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The self-serve sandbag station will be held at Lions Park, located on 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop.
Those arriving are required to bring a utility bill or ID and their own shovel.
There's a limit of six sandbags per residence and 10 sandbags per business.
