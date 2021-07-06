LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

MERCEDES

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will be distributing free sandbags in Mercedes on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Distribution may close earlier, depending on the weather conditions.

The drive-thru pickup will take place at Sunrise Hill Park at Mile 11 N & Mile 1 1/2.

There's a limit of six sandbags per vehicle.

For more information, call 956-968-8733.

MISSION

The city of Mission will have sandbags available for residents on Tuesday, July 6 from noon through 7 p.m.

For the rest of the week, the self-serve station for sandbags will be open from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The self-serve sandbag station will be held at Lions Park, located on 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop.

Those arriving are required to bring a utility bill or ID and their own shovel.

There's a limit of six sandbags per residence and 10 sandbags per business.