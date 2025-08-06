Mexican federal prosecutor found dead in Reynosa

A federal prosecutor was found dead in Reynosa, according to Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal.

The prosecutor was identified as Ernesto Vazquez Reyna, federal officials confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The Vasquez's vehicle was found on fire on Monday, according to a news release from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

The incident happened across from a shopping plaza on Hidalgo Boulevard near the corner of Las Chaparritas Street in Reynosa.

Tamaulipas State Police were at the scene, blocking two eastbound lanes of traffic while the car continued to burn with traffic reduced to one lane.

A spokesperson with the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office declined to provide details of Vasquez's death. All questions were directed to the Federal Mexican Attorney General’s Office.

When reached by Channel 5 News, a spokesperson with the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said they were waiting for more information.

Later in the evening, Tamaulipas Gov. condemned "the crime against the federal prosecutor assigned to Tamaulipas."

"Our solidarity with their family. We reiterate our total cooperation with the Mexican Attorney General’s Office and the Mexican government in the search for justice and building of peace," Villarreal stated.

During her daily morning news conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters her security cabinet would provide more details on the federal prosecutor's death.

"The security cabinet was in contact with both the state and federal Attorney General's Offices. All support is being given, so there may be justice in this case," President Sheinbaum said.

When asked by a reporter if a criminal group was behind the prosecutor's death, and if the death was related to federal efforts to fight illegal oil smuggling. Sheinbaum responded by saying her security cabinet would provide more information.