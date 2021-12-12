Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81
Vicente Fernandez, the iconic Mexican singer and actor, has died at the age of 81, according to a post from his official Facebook account.
Fernandez died early Sunday morning at about 6:15 a.m., the post reads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
