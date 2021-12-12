x

Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81

2 hours 14 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 December 12, 2021 7:50 AM December 12, 2021 in News - Mexico
Photo credit: MGN Online/Vicente Fernandez / YouTube

Vicente Fernandez, the iconic Mexican singer and actor, has died at the age of 81, according to a post from his official Facebook account. 

Fernandez died early Sunday morning at about 6:15 a.m., the post reads. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days