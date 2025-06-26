Mexico probes contamination from SpaceX rocket explosion that landed in its territory

This image provided by rocketfuture.org shows a SpaceX rocket explodes at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas late Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (rocketfuture.org via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that her administration is investigating contamination from a SpaceX facility near the Mexican border in South Texas, and planning its next course of action.

The announcement follows the June 18 explosion of a Starship rocket while on a stand during a test, which sent a massive fireball into the night sky.

Pieces of metal, plastic and rocket pieces were reportedly found in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which borders the SpaceX’s Starbase following the explosion.

On Wednesday, Sheinbaum responded to a reporter’s question during her daily news briefing, saying “there’s a general review underway, (to find out) what international laws they are violating.” She added that her administration would then see what steps to take with the company, because “there is contamination.”

On Thursday, SpaceX issued the following statement on social media:

As previously stated, there are no hazards to the surrounding area. Previous independent tests conducted on materials inside Starship, including toxicity analyses, confirm they pose no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks.



— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 26, 2025

On Tuesday, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal demanded a study of whether SpaceX was complying with requirements for where such facilities could be located in relation to population centers.

Mexican officials had also confirmed debris on a Tamaulipas beach from a failed May 27 Starship launch.

____

