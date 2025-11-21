Fátima Bosch's Miss Universe 2025 win echoes in Mexico where women fight for equality

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández's Miss Universe victory resounded across Mexico on Friday, framed as the vindication of a disrespected contestant from a country where women have pushed their way into positions of power and are increasingly calling out traditional chauvinism.

The 25-year-old from the Gulf coast state of Tabasco was scolded by the competition's Thai director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, during a livestreamed sashing ceremony for the more than 100 contestants on Nov. 4. She allegedly did not follow his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself, and she responded by walking out with a number of other contestants following in solidarity.

The Miss Universe Organization president, Mexican business owner Raúl Rocha Cantú, had released a statement condemning Nawat's conduct as "public aggression" and "serious abuse."

Nawat later apologized for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time.

The fireworks in Thailand earlier in the competition had already drawn Mexico's attention, leading even President Claudia Sheinbaum to hail Bosch.

So on Friday, Sheinbaum did not try to hide her pleasure that Mexico's contestant ended up winning the crown.

"I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example," Mexico's first woman president said during her daily news briefing. "That thing they said about being prettier when you're quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate."

Patricia Bustamente, a 72-year-old retiree in Mexico City, shared the president's enthusiasm.

"How good that she didn't let it slide and how good that she fought to stay there," Bustamente said, noting that Mexican women used to be "submissive." She called Bosch "very brave."

Briana González, a 40-year-old nurse, said in general she doesn't like beauty pageants because "beauty goes beyond the physical," but she saw Bosch standing up for herself as a positive example. "For some time now, Mexican women have come out to defend ourselves and fight inequality."

When Bosch was announced as the winner, cheers and screams erupted from the audience, with Mexican flags waved by elated supporters.

Her home state of Tabasco, where thousands watched the competition from a local baseball stadium in southeast Mexico, partied into the night.

In Villahermosa, Tabasco's capital, Gabriel Arcos, who sells eyeglasses, said Bosch had represented the state well.

"For us Tabasqueños, we're proud that she has gone so far despite the setbacks Miss Bosch had," said the 37-year-old.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america