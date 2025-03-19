Miércoles 19 de Marzo: Cálido y ventoso, temperaturas en los 89s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas College offering free cosmetology services in Mission
-
Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Very warm, wind, temps in the 80s
-
Hidalgo County commissioners honor sheriff's deputy who saved man from burning home
-
LUPE protests Hidalgo County request for Operation Lone Star funds
-
Rio Hondo Police Department struggling with low staffing levels
Sports Video
-
Angelo Cabral shines as UTRGV wins seventh straight home game with run...
-
Lyford powerlifter set to compete for gold at state meet
-
Harlingen South girls soccer gears up for postseason after third straight district...
-
UTRGV BSB
-
Steven Lancia delivers walk-off hit in 13-inning marathon matchup