Michigan couple who vacationed at South Padre Island test positive for COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County health officials confirmed a travel-related COVID-19 case. It involved a Michigan couple who had been on vacation at South Padre Island.

The couple had been staying at South Padre Island for a few months. During their stay, in late-February and early March, they traveled up to Idaho for a wedding. There, they were in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

A few days after returning to South Padre Island, they went back to Michigan around March 11, where they soon were diagnosed.

“We’re in the process of gathering information to include contacts that may have possibly been exposed to ensure that we contain it,” said Esmeralda Guarjardo, Cameron County health administrator. “Fortunately, based on the information we have received thus far, the two individuals took proactive measures and home-isolated themselves after their return trip from Idaho until they left South Padre Island.”

County and South Padre Island officials are working with the property owner to make sure the property is disinfected. Officials say there was no elevator at the property the couple was staying at, lowering the risk of exposure.

Cameron County health officials will continue to monitor the case.