Missing man with dementia found in Brownsville hospital, sheriff's office says

A missing man with dementia and other health problems has been located at a hospital in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

As previously reported, 64-year-old Eddie Monje was last seen on Tuesday near his residence at the 8900 block of West Business 83 in Harlingen.

The sheriff's office thanks the public for their assistance in locating Monje.