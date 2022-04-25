Missing Texas National Guard soldier found dead

The body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Department confirmed Monday.

Specialist (SPC) Bishop E. Evans, who was assigned to Operation Lone Star, has been found dead after a days-long search. Evans was reported missing Friday after he attempted to save two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," Abbott said in a statement. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas in a statement. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

The two migrants remain in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.