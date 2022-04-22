Texas National Guard soldier missing, Texas Military Department says

Photo credit: MGN Online/ U.S. Army / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Texas Military Department confirmed Friday that a Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing along the Rio Grande following a mission in Eagle Pass.

The unidentified soldier was assigned to Operation Lone Star, the Texas Military Department said in a statement, adding that reports of a fatality related to the incident are “inaccurate.”

“The soldier has not been found,” the news release stated. “The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the soldier. More details will be released as they become available.”