Mission

Tuesday, August 07 2018

MISSION - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley.  The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule.  Practice makes perfect!  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area.  Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Mission.

