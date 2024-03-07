Mission
MISSION - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley. The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule. Practice makes perfect! CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area. Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Mission.
More News
News Video
-
Evento celebra el día de las mujeres en carreras STEM en el...
-
Valley Congresswoman to deliver nationally televised response to presidential State of the...
-
La Joya ISD hosts Girls in STEM Day
-
Richard Ford sentenced to life without parole
-
La Feria residents encouraged to evacuate immediate vicinity of compromised TV tower