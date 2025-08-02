Mission business speaking out over donation bin being used as illegal dump site

Good intentions are turning into an eyesore outside a Mission business.

A donation bin for people to place donated clothes in along Conway Avenue and Highway 107 is surrounded by discarded mattresses and other illegally dumped items.

The yellow donation bin is next to the Nitro Fruit stand. Employee Bernie Valenciano said the dumped donations have been there for months, and it's a problem that's starting to impact business.

"Our sales have gone down drastically ever since this has been going on. This is where we rent our spot, and we can't do anything about this,” Valenciano said. “I feel like it's ridiculous, and it's grown,”

Valenciano said he also worries about drivers if the discarded items blow into the road.

“It's going to look bad on me, and it is a safety hazard for people passing by because it's 55-60 miles per hour here, and it can cause a huge accident” Valenciano said.

Valenciano understands people might donate with good intentions, but he wants the community to do the right thing instead of dumping their donations.

"We need to come as people because we can't be having this, especially in a public street where multiple cars pass by, because it looks bad,” Valenciano said.

Watch the video above for the full story.