Mission CISD greenhouse teaching students the importance of agriculture and farming

A project is helping students with the Mission Consolidated School District to think green.

A newly constructed greenhouse was unveiled Thursday at Veterans Memorial High School to teach students the importance of agriculture and farming.

The $60,000 greenhouse was built thanks to a grant from the Mission Rotary Grant and a private donation.

“We’re teaching students how to grow their own food,” Veterans Memorial High School horticulture and greenhouse operations teacher Ester Mendez said.

Students with the school's horticulture and greenhouse operation class will use the space to harvest organic produce to be taste tested for lunch.

Pandemic related supply chain issues contributed to the creation of the greenhouse, Mendez said.

“With all the food insecurity and the food prices going through the roof, it's an important skill to have,” Mendez said.

Prior to the greenhouse, students were growing vegetables at a garden on the campus. With more space to grow, students are hoping to donate food to the Mission Food Pantry.

A greenhouse will be built later this month at Mission High School.

Watch the video above for the full story.