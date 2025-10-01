Mission CISD partners with city for student mental health presentation

It's not every day you see a therapy dog walk the halls of a school, but comet is becoming a familiar face at Mission CISD’s at Ollie O'Grady Elementary School.

Comet has been with the district for two years as its therapy dog.

On Tuesday, Comet was part of a presentation announcing that the campus partnered with the city of mission’s mental health department to advocate for the emotional wellness of students.

Milo, the city’s new emotional support dog, was also at the presentation.

The therapy dogs are part of an effort to teach children about the importance of mental health at an early age.

“For our students, seeing that Mission PD and our community partners care about them sends such a powerful message,” O’Grady Elementary Principal Angelina Garcia said in a statement. “It tells them their feelings matter, their mental health matters, and they always have people they can count on.”

During the presentation, students practiced box breathing exercises, a proven technique to help regulate stress and emotions, and were reminded that no one has to face challenges alone, according to a news release. The interactive activity gave students a tangible tool to use when feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

The presentation came as students face mental health challenge. According to the Department of State Health Services, more than 40% of teens felt sad or hopeless every day for at least two weeks in a row during the last year.

Experts say mental health can impact a student's academic success and behavior.

Watch the video above for the full story.