Mission city leaders undergo firefighter training
Mission city officials got a taste of a firefighter's daily life as they tackled a mock house fire Thursday.
Mission firefighters led the officials through several scenarios.
“What we're trying to get out of this whole ordeal is get our city leaders out here and understand what we go through on a daily basis,” Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva said.
Silva said he wants city leaders to understand the job because they're the ones who approve new equipment purchases.
Mission firefighters also started providing their own emergency medical services.
Silva said as the department continues to grow, it's important for the city council to know what the fire department needs.
Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said she can use what she learned in this training to help support the fire department.
“I truly have a new perspective of what a firefighter goes through on a daily basis,” Gonzalez said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
