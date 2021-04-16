Mission family loses land over border wall ruling

A Rio Grande Valley family is reacting after the Biden administration seized their land.

For years, the Cavazos family battled the federal government over part of their land in Mission.

Now, after a Monday ruling, they're getting ready to say goodbye to roughly six-and-a-half acres.

The judgement said that the United States is entitled to immediate possession of the subject property—something that took the family by surprise, especially after the actions taken by Biden when he first took office.

"When he first took office, he said, ‘No more wall,’ and I said, ‘Thank God,’” said land owner Jose Alfredo Cavazos. “But now he's starting to turn around."

Cavazos and family member Reynaldo Anzaldua say over the decade, their family has lost over 200 acres of land to the government. The government offering about $350,000 for about 6.6 acres of land.

Anzaldua used to work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and says the government's immigration focus shouldn't just be on the border.

The latest Department of Homeland Security report shows that almost 700,000 people overstayed their visits in the country.

Disappointment aside, they're concerned with the consequences of living so close to the wall.

And this is just one of many cases still unresolved.

"There are over 140 active cases right now across South Texas,” Roberto Lopez with the Texas Civil Rights Project said. “There have been 114 court cases that have had some sort of activity since the pause ended, March 21."

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) says he has sent letters to the Biden administration, telling them to stop.

"March 31, I sent the letter to the homeland secretary, asking him to give instructions to work with the Department of Justice to stop all condemnations,” Cuellar said. "I was believing that not one more foot of wall would mean that."

The Cavazos and Anzalduas family still don't know when exactly they need to leave their property.

The Department of Justice was not available for comment on this story.