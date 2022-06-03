Mission family receives nearly $7,000 in donations after home destroyed in fire

A family who reportedly lost everything in a house fire said they've received nearly $7,000.

The Hernandez family also said they’ve received clothing, shoes, mattresses and toiletries.

The family lost their home and four vehicles in a Thursday fire.

"We're very thankful for everybody's love and support. We didn't think that so many people around our community were going to step up and help us out," Cynthia Gomez said. "And I hope God can bless everybody because it's truly, truly a good feeling to know that the community cares."



Gomez said some of their neighbors offered to help them clean up and sort through what's left of the damage to see if anything can be salvaged.

If you would like to help, call 956-766-1471.