Mission family receives nearly $7,000 in donations after home destroyed in fire
A family who reportedly lost everything in a house fire said they've received nearly $7,000.
The Hernandez family also said they’ve received clothing, shoes, mattresses and toiletries.
The family lost their home and four vehicles in a Thursday fire.
If you would like to help, call 956-766-1471.
